Kamala Harris: Okay Fine, Inflation Is Real and It's Rough

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris: Okay Fine, Inflation Is Real and It's Rough

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During an interview with "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that inflation is hitting Americans hard right before the holiday season. 

"It's real and it's rough. Groceries, the cost of groceries has gone up and this is all happening in the context of two years of a pandemic," Harris said. 

Harris' remarks buck the official White House narrative that inflation is actually a good thing and a sign of a recovering economy. 

This line of communication has failed, forcing the Biden administration to pivot into the blame game. 

Meanwhile, the White House continues to push lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar, socialist spending plan. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Harris Says that the White House is ‘Absolutely Not’ Discussing the 2024 Election
Madeline Leesman

WATCH: GOP Senators Decimate Biden's Communist Comptroller of the Currency Nominee
Spencer Brown
After Quickly Approving Pfizer Vaccine, FDA Now Wants Until 2076 to Release Data Supporting Its Licensing
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
The Biden Administration Is Using COVID Relief Money to Subsidize Rising Energy Prices
Katie Pavlich

DeSantis Deploys 'Masterful Troll' Against Joe Biden
Katie Pavlich
Disney Cruise Line Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for All Passengers Age 5 and Up
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular