Kamala Harris: Okay Fine, Inflation Is Real and It's Rough

During an interview with "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that inflation is hitting Americans hard right before the holiday season.

"It's real and it's rough. Groceries, the cost of groceries has gone up and this is all happening in the context of two years of a pandemic," Harris said.

EXCLUSIVE: Asked about the steep rise in inflation by @GStephanopoulos, VP Kamala Harris says bringing down the cost of living is “one of the highest priorities actually, for the president and for me.” https://t.co/38sK1CWxSX pic.twitter.com/W6nY6crkIR — ABC News (@ABC) November 18, 2021

Harris' remarks buck the official White House narrative that inflation is actually a good thing and a sign of a recovering economy.

Jen Psaki Defends Rising Prices: 'Good Thing' Because it Means 'More People are Buying Goods' pic.twitter.com/IaKVYVSCbR — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 15, 2021

This line of communication has failed, forcing the Biden administration to pivot into the blame game.

Q: Why, when Americans are seeing higher prices, are Republicans united against a bill to lower core costs on prescription drugs, health care, child care, and elder care?



A: They’re rooting for inflation. https://t.co/Dl0JRB5WXv — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the White House continues to push lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar, socialist spending plan.