Psaki Confronted Over Biden Falsely Smearing Kyle Rittenhouse

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted during Monday's briefing about why President Joe Biden falsely smeared 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist during the 2020 election. Conveniently, she said they don't want to comment on an ongoing case as the jury prepares for deliberation in his trial.

"I'm not going to speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial, nor the President's past comments," Psaki said. "What I can reiterate for you is the President's view that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons. We shouldn't have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent, anywhere in the country. As you know, closing arguments in this particular case, which I'm not speaking to, I'm just making broad comments about his own view, there is an ongoing trial. We are awaiting a verdict, beyond that I'm not going to speak to any individuals or this case."

"I don't want to comment from here on ongoing trials where cases are being heard, where the jury is still making decisions. That's just a responsibility we have from here, or I have as the spokesperson, right, for the White House," Psaki continued. "As there are verdicts, we will have more to say."

DOOCY: "Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?"



Biden featured Rittenhouse in a 2020 campaign ad.

During a recent interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle's mother, said Biden defamed her son for votes.