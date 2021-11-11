Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard Explains Who Is Really Responsible For the Rittenhouse Tragedy

 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 9:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is still ongoing in Kenosha. Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas has been in the courtroom reporting on the details and developments

Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has also been watching and is blaming a break down in law and order for the tragic situation. 

During the trial on Wednesday, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly berated the prosecution in the case for misconduct. He also called Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger a liar.  

Prosecutors were so out of control, defense attorneys for Rittenhouse asked Schoeder to declare a mistrial with prejudice. 

