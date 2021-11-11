Tulsi Gabbard Explains Who Is Really Responsible For the Rittenhouse Tragedy

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is still ongoing in Kenosha. Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas has been in the courtroom reporting on the details and developments.

Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has also been watching and is blaming a break down in law and order for the tragic situation.

The prosecutor in the Rittenhouse trial clearly didn’t do due diligence before making the decision to prosecute. This tragedy never would have happened if the government carried out its responsibilities to protect the safety, lives and property of innocent people. pic.twitter.com/BFEOyRbvcj — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) November 11, 2021

During the trial on Wednesday, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly berated the prosecution in the case for misconduct. He also called Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger a liar.

The judge in the Rittenhouse trial is NOT happy with the prosecution. pic.twitter.com/HO5hmubCht — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

PROSECUTION: "My good faith feeling this morning after watching that testimony was you had left the door open a little bit. Now we had something new, and I was going to probe it."



JUDGE: "I don't believe you. There better not be another incident." pic.twitter.com/hZa9Lg4L7V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

Prosecutors were so out of control, defense attorneys for Rittenhouse asked Schoeder to declare a mistrial with prejudice.