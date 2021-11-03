White House

Biden's Schedule Looks Like He's Taking Virginia Pretty Hard

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Nov 03, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: Steve Reigate /Pool Photo via AP

President Joe Biden returned from his trip to Europe late last night just as Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin gave his victory speech. 

According to the White House press office, Biden has no public events on his schedule for today. There is no press briefing. 

Meanwhile, White House advisors are completely missing the message sent in the Commonwealth Tuesday night. 

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is on a retweet spree Wednesday morning in an attempt to salvage Biden's socialist Build Back Better agenda. 

But members of Congress may have a different approach and Biden's plans to be the next FDR could be on life support. 

