Biden's Schedule Looks Like He's Taking Virginia Pretty Hard

President Joe Biden returned from his trip to Europe late last night just as Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin gave his victory speech.

Joe Biden arrives back in the U.S. as Virginia Governor Elect Glenn Youngkin is giving his victory speech. pic.twitter.com/CpvMir2ZFO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

According to the White House press office, Biden has no public events on his schedule for today. There is no press briefing.

Meanwhile, White House advisors are completely missing the message sent in the Commonwealth Tuesday night.

Biden WH wants bad election night to become prod for Hill Democrats on economic agenda



"hopefully lights a fire under our team on the bill to act," senior administration official tells me. "clearly voters are frustrated by the pace of action and we need to pick up that pace." — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 3, 2021

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is on a retweet spree Wednesday morning in an attempt to salvage Biden's socialist Build Back Better agenda.

Popular talking head take last night was “does this make Dems nervous about passing Biden agenda,” but here’s Third Way sounding like progressives: Just pass the bills already pic.twitter.com/w6ZNe6zh5s — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 3, 2021

But members of Congress may have a different approach and Biden's plans to be the next FDR could be on life support.