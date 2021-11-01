Joe Biden

Are We Sure That Southwest Pilot Actually Said 'Let's Go Brandon?'

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 01, 2021 2:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Over the weekend all hell broke loose after Associated Press reporter Colleen Long claimed a Southwest pilot came over the loudspeaker at the end of her flight and said, "Let's Go Brandon." She was so sure it happened that with her confirmation bias in tow, she attempted to storm the cockpit. The flight was from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday. 

Southwest is now investigating the pilot and issued a statement condemning the alleged "Let's Go Brandon." 

"Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable," the company released in a statement. “Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encouraged divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight.”

But it turns out the pilot may not have said, "Let's go Brandon." 

The bottom line? It isn't clear what was said, despite the best efforts of an Associated Press reporter to get into the cockpit. 

