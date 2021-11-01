Are We Sure That Southwest Pilot Actually Said 'Let's Go Brandon?'

Over the weekend all hell broke loose after Associated Press reporter Colleen Long claimed a Southwest pilot came over the loudspeaker at the end of her flight and said, "Let's Go Brandon." She was so sure it happened that with her confirmation bias in tow, she attempted to storm the cockpit. The flight was from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday.

Southwest is now investigating the pilot and issued a statement condemning the alleged "Let's Go Brandon."

"Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable," the company released in a statement. “Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encouraged divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight.”

But it turns out the pilot may not have said, "Let's go Brandon."

I've put in a request to the AP Reporter about the exact quote the pilot in question said over intercom. I've requested an exact quote for quote about what the AP reporter claims she heard on the flight. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

It's going to be hilarious when a 3 day media outrage cycle trying to get a pilot fired over "let's go Brandon" caused by a lunatic AP reporter trying to enter a cockpit turns out to be just a pilot saying "We have landed" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

Also I'd like to state that the woman claiming to be a "reporter" was very disruptive to the flight and attempted to use a beverage cart to break down the pilots safety locked door. It terrified the entire plane. The pilot remained very calm and we were all relieved. Thank you. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2021

The bottom line? It isn't clear what was said, despite the best efforts of an Associated Press reporter to get into the cockpit.