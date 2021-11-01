Video: Joe Biden Fell Asleep at the Climate Summit. An Aide Woke Him Up.

President Joe Biden is in Glasgow, Scotland today for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. Ahead of the conference, his administration pledged to send the corrupt international organization billions in American tax dollars.

Today, I’m in Glasgow to kick off COP26. Climate change is the challenge of our collective lifetimes — the existential threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases.



Let this be the moment that we answer history’s call. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 1, 2021

During speeches Monday afternoon, Biden fell asleep. After a few moments, an aide noticed and rushed over to wake him up.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile Biden and other global elites are doing their part to "fight climate change" by traveling in a 85 vehicle long motorcades.

Nothing shouts "I care about carbon emissions" loader than Biden's 85 car motorcade in Rome:pic.twitter.com/sWSpqhb2Wo — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 30, 2021

Side streets around #COP26 are choked up with chauffeur-driven cars and vans, many with their engines idling. Interesting look for a climate conference. pic.twitter.com/9NO83ydN0w — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) November 1, 2021

Biden is also spending time with former Vice President Al Gore, who sold Current TV to oil rich Al Jazeera for $500 million in 2014. Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who regularly flies privately around the globe, is also in attendance.

Biden talks to Al Gore and John Kerry as the pivotal COP26 climate summit in Glasgow gets underway. pic.twitter.com/wV01LWottO — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile China, whose communist leaders failed to show up at the conference, continues to be the world's worst polluter.

"China’s emissions are so vast that its biggest companies, few of which are household names, create more pollution than entire nations. China Baowu, the world’s top steelmaker, put more CO2 into the atmosphere last year than Pakistan," Bloomberg reports.