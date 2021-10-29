Rand Paul Has Some Questions For Fauci On Puppy Torture

Republican Senator Rand Paul has questions about the federal government, more specifically Dr. Anthony Fauci, funding grants to torture beagles to death.

"We write to express deep concern about recent reports of inhumane experiments on league puppies conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at a cost to taxpayers of $1.68 million," Paul and a number of other Senators wrote in a letter to Fauci Friday afternoon. "One article reported that in addition to 'force-feeding or injecting 44 beagle puppies aged 6-8 months old with an experiments drug before killing and dissecting them,' the research also 'involved cutting the dogs' vocal cords so they could not bark.' As you are surely aware, the leading U.S. veterinary organizations such as the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Animal Hospital Association 'oppose non-therapeutic delocalization of dogs except...as a final alternative to relinquishment of euthanasia.'"

"Even more troubling, this testing appears to have been elective on the part of NIAID, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said it 'does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs,'" the letter continues.

Paul wants answers to the following questions.

Did the FDA require NIAID to perform these toxicity tests on dogs?

Did NIAID consult with the FDA about the possibility of using a method other than dog testing for its drug submission, as FDA guidelines all and encourage?

Did the FDA require that the dogs be dwevolcaized for the purpose of this testing? If not, why was this procedure performed?

For more than a year, Paul has battled Fauci on everything from opening schools to dangerous gain-of-function experiments.

Last week the NIH corrected Fauci's claims the agency never funded gain-of-function experiments in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.