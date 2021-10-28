Inflation

GDP Just Came Crashing Down

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 9:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
GDP Just Came Crashing Down

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The GDP came crashing down in the third quarter, missing expectations and coming in at just two percent. Economists predicted the number would land at 2.6/2.7 percent. 

"In terms of GDP, 2.6 percent's what people were looking for. Not that many months ago we were looking for a number closer to 7 percent. This is a disappointment of two percent. Only up two percent," CNBC reported Thursday morning. 

Second quarter GDP numbers came in at 6.7 percent, making Q3 a significant drop. 

"The broadest measure of economic performance – grew at a 2% annual rate during the three months through September, the slowest in five quarters, according to an advance estimate released Thursday by the Commerce Department," Fox Business reports. 

As inflation on everyday household items continues to soar, the GDP is getting deflated. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Arrives on Capitol Hill and Gets Set to Announce a Spending Deal
Katie Pavlich
McAuliffe: Parental Concerns on Schools is a Fake Republican Issue, Just Like Gang Violence
Guy Benson
School Board President's Response to Concerned Parent Caught on Hot Mic
Leah Barkoukis

Dana Loesch Gets Ahead of the Liberal Media's Game to Protect Alec Baldwin Post-Shooting
Matt Vespa

After Project Veritas Exposed Murphy's Plan for State if Reelected, One NJ Dem Is Speaking Out
Leah Barkoukis

What Happened in One Kentucky High School Is Almost Too Insane to Believe
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular