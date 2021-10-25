Virginia

Obama Gets Wrecked Over Lies About the 'Culture Wars'

 @KatiePavlich
Oct 25, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Over the weekend, former President Barack Obama made a visit to Virginia and campaigned for flailing Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. 

During a campaign stop in Richmond, Obama claimed Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and conservative media are waging "phony" culture wars. 

Obama's remarks came shortly after it was revealed a girl was raped at a Loudoun County school by a "gender fluid" boy wearing a skirt. The boy was then quietly moved to another school, where he allegedly assaulted another student. The Loudoun County school board, which has been pushing transgender policies onto children and parents, knew about the situation and covered it up. 

To say the least, Obama's remarks were unwelcome, out-of-touch and quickly refuted. 

