Joe Biden Asked an Interesting Question to a Class of Preschoolers

President Joe Biden is on the road today in an attempt to sell his "human infrastructure" spending plans.

During a stop at East Elementary in North Plainfield, New Jersey Monday morning, he asked a question to a class of preschoolers.

“Who wants to be an artist?" Biden asked a group of small children.

According to the White House pool report, one child responded by saying he wants to be a firefighter.

Pres. Biden says goodbye to schoolchildren after visiting a classroom in New Jersey, saying he had to leave although he didn't want to.



"He has a job to do!" one student responds. https://t.co/n3syzAkSb8 pic.twitter.com/hv8wy8SJxw — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2021

The question comes as Biden's son, Hunter Biden, continues to sell his art for $500,000 a piece.

As a reminder, Hunter Biden is not a career artist and makes his "art" by blowing paint through a glass straw in his pool house.

"The venture capitalist turned artist, whose studio is in the pool house of his Hollywood Hills home, creates his work with a metal straw he uses to blow alcohol ink onto Japanese Yupo paper, creating abstract layers of colors and concentric circles," Vanity Fair writes.

The sales have raised serious ethical questions, including from President Obama's ethics chief.

Former President Obama's ethics chief on Wednesday ripped the Biden White House for brokering a deal last month so that Hunter Biden, and the American public at large, would never know who was buying his paintings. Walter Shaub appeared on Law & Crime’s "Objections" podcast, where he did not mince words about how he felt about the behavior of the White House, President Biden, and his son, Hunter, regarding his upcoming art shows in Los Angeles and New York City. Hunter's paintings are priced between $75,000 and $500,000, despite his lack of artistic experience. "There is simply no way an artist who has never even juried into a community center art fair is going to suddenly show up in New York selling art for half a million a pop," Shaub said. "Let's talk about the magnitude of this...That’s $6.5 million going to the president’s son for being the president’s son, not for being an artist and I just think that’s absolutely appalling."

The White House is using taxpayer dollars to help manage Hunter Biden's career while claiming there isn't an ethical conflict.

"I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained in July. "Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a President has the right to pursue a career. But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand."

"And the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency," she continued.