Biden White House Was Fine With Classifying Parents as Domestic Terrorists

New documents exclusively obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show the White House was aware of a letter written by the National School Boards Association classifying concerned parents as domestic terrorists engaged in hate speech.

"Attached is a letter President Garcia asked that I share with the board. It was sent to President Biden concerning threats to public schools and school board members. We co-signed the letter which lays out the current issues local school board members are facing and asks for federal cooperation with state and local law enforcement as well as public schools to address these serious issues. It also asks for threat assessments regarding the current situation. Additionally, in talks over the last several weeks with White House staff, they requested additional information on some of the specific threats," NSBA member Chip Slaven wrote in an email, making it clear the White House was involved before the letter was released publicly.

Shortly after the letter was sent to President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice released a memo addressing the situation and indicated the FBI was getting involved, just as NSBA has requested.

"NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI, including any technical assistance necessary from, and state and local coordination with, its National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division, as well as any other federal agency with relevant jurisdictional authority and oversight," the NSBA letter dated September 29 states. "Additionally, NSBA requests that such review examine appropriate enforceable actions against these crimes and acts of violence under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the Violent Interference with Federally Protected Rights statute, the Conspiracy Against Rights statute, an Executive Order to enforce all applicable federal laws for the protection of students and public school district personnel, and any related measure."

During testimony on Capitol Hill Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was pressed on DOJ's actions.