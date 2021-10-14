Obama Economic Advisor: Buckle Up, Inflation Will Get Out of Control Thanks to a Woke Fed

Former Obama Economic Advisor Larry Summers is warning that thanks to a "woke" federal reserve, inflation is about to be driven into out-of-control territory.

Former Obama economic advisor Larry Summers "is really worried that inflation is gonna get out of control." pic.twitter.com/txIFc58cYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2021

The White House is attempting to downplay rapidly rising inflation. Chief of Staff Ron Klain is referring to the issue as a "high class problem," despite prices on everyday household products and groceries significantly increasing in recent months.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Wednesday's briefing that Americans aren't really paying attention to details or comparing costs.

Psaki answers a question about inflation: "We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago." pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, over on Capitol Hill, leading woke Senator Bernie Sanders, who is the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is standing firm with House socialists to pass President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan.

Solidarity forever. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 14, 2021