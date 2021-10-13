New Inflation Numbers Are Here and They're Still Getting Worse

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

As the Biden administration continues to tell Americans the current increase in prices on every day necessities is "transitory," new inflation numbers show the situation is continuing to get worse for American families. 

The Consumer Price Index jumped in September by 5.4 percent compared to September 2020, the fastest rate in 13 years and higher than economists predicted. 

"Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment. The indexes for food and shelter rose in September and together contributed more than half of the monthly all items seasonally adjusted increase. The index for food rose 0.9 percent, with the index for food at home increasing 1.2 percent. The energy index increased 1.3 percent, with the gasoline index rising 1.2 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. "The all items index rose 5.4 percent for the 12 months ending September, compared to a 5.3-percent rise for the period ending August." 

For months the Biden White House has attempted to play down rising inflation, but nearly everything Americans buy and need is more expensive. 

The Republican National Committee has taken notice and is pinning the problem right on President Biden's economic policies. 

"Prices are rising, real wages are down, and Americans are struggling to get back to work – all hallmarks of Joe Biden's Build Back Broke agenda. With consumer prices rising higher than expected and families facing the highest inflation rate in over 13 years, there could not be a worse possible time for Biden and Democrats’ trillions in reckless tax hikes and spending,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released in a statement Wednesday morning. 

The CPI numbers come on the heels of a dismal jobs report last week. 

