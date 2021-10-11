Adam Schiff Has Some Regrets About Letting Robert Mueller Testify

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the leader of the Democrats' Russia hoax against President Donald Trump, is expressing regret over allowing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify in front of Congress.

In a new interview with NPR, while being light on details, Schiff says having Mueller testify was essentially a bad idea.

On regretting that he asked special prosecutor Robert Mueller to testify about the investigation into interference in the 2016 election I did understand immediately why his staff had been so protective and why they were so reluctant to have him testify. And I immediately told our members, "We need to cut down our questions. We can't ask for narrative answers. We need to be very precise in what we ask. We need to have the page references of the report ready." And it was painful, honestly, it was painful. And if I had known, I would not have pushed for his testimony.

In other words, Mueller didn't provide the answers Schiff wanted and therefore, embarrassed him in front of the country. For years Schiff claimed collusion was certain and lied about seeing "evidence" his claims were true. During an interview with Face the Nation, Schiff claimed the "evidence" was "hiding in plain sight."

After nearly $30 million dollars and a two year long investigation, Schiff's claims were proven false.