Reports: Mass Flight Cancellations After Federal Workers Protest Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Thousands of people experienced flight cancellations and delays out of Jacksonville International Airport this weekend after a number of federal workers reportedly staged a sickout in protest of President Joe Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Airline sources: mass “sickout” @FAANews center in Jacksonville - caused ripple effect and 1000+ flight cancellations mostly effecting @SouthwestAir - report “sickout” protesting #VaccineMandate — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 10, 2021

A source with knowledge of the situation says the staffing issue was not related to a protest of the vaccine mandate. I’m still asking @FAANews what it was related to.



(Source is a retired Jax controller who asked two employees still working there) @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/bwmTxbvhsz — Robert Grant (@RobertANJax) October 10, 2021

It wasn’t “severe weather” canceling flights from Jacksonville yesterday, contrary to what passengers were told. So what was it? I have heard that air traffic controllers did a walk-out to protest the Biden vaccine mandate. If so, good on them standing up for their rights. https://t.co/9vOcfXGuDW — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2021

Is there a media blackout on last night’s air traffic controller walkout in Jacksonville, FL?



Hundreds of flights canceled.



Walkout due to vax mandate



From a trusted source: pic.twitter.com/kCseQMZlal — Tom Sauer ???? ?? ?? (@thomasbsauer) October 9, 2021

NEW: Southwest Airlines has canceled *another* 1,000 flights—more than a quarter of its Sunday schedule—per FlightAware.



It’s the second straight day of major issues. Southwest said yesterday it was working “to recover our operation.” — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) October 10, 2021

But the Federal Aviation Administration is denying the reports of a vaccine mandate protest, while also admitting limited staffing was "unexpected."

A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration told Action News Jax, “Due to a combination of severe weather, active military training in the airspace, and unexpected limited staff at the Jacksonville facility that handles high-altitude, en route traffic, the FAA took steps to safely manage air traffic the evening of Oct. 8. Normal operations returned at approximately 10 p.m.” Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the weather was clear in the area long before the delays were reported.

Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place. (2/2) — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) October 10, 2021

Southwest Airlines is confirming there were issues with Air Traffic Control.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, a number of Southwest pilots are working to block the mandate and have filed a lawsuit against the airline.