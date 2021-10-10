Joe Biden

Reports: Mass Flight Cancellations After Federal Workers Protest Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Thousands of people experienced flight cancellations and delays out of Jacksonville International Airport this weekend after a number of federal workers reportedly staged a sickout in protest of President Joe Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate. 

But the Federal Aviation Administration is denying the reports of a vaccine mandate protest, while also admitting limited staffing was "unexpected."

A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration told Action News Jax, “Due to a combination of severe weather, active military training in the airspace, and unexpected limited staff at the Jacksonville facility that handles high-altitude, en route traffic, the FAA took steps to safely manage air traffic the evening of Oct. 8. Normal operations returned at approximately 10 p.m.”

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the weather was clear in the area long before the delays were reported.

Southwest Airlines is confirming there were issues with Air Traffic Control.

Meanwhile, a number of Southwest pilots are working to block the mandate and have filed a lawsuit against the airline. 

Most Popular