Rand Paul Calls Out HHS Secretary for 'Unseemly and Un-American' Behavior

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra found himself in the hot seat this week during testimony in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Thursday about Wuhan coronavirus.

Under questioning from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Becerra failed to explain why the federal agency refuses to recognize natural immunity to the disease, despite a number of scientific studies showing recovery from natural infection protects individuals at significantly higher rates than vaccination.

"You presume somehow to tell over 100 million Americans who survived COVID that we have no right to determine our own medical care. You alone are on high and you've made these decisions, a lawyer with no scientific background, no medical degree. This is an arrogance coupled with an authoritarianism that is unseemly and unAmerican. You sir are the one ignoring the science," Paul said. "The vast preponderance of scientific studies, dozens and dozens, show robust, long lasting immunity after COVID infection."

Senator Rand Paul tears into HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra:



"Are you a doctor?...You ignore history & science to shame the 'flat-earthers,' as you call them. You should be ashamed of yourself & apologize to the American people for being dishonest about naturally acquired immunity." pic.twitter.com/yDt3hX4DsS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2021

The debate over natural immunity has become more contentious in recent weeks after the Biden administration announced a new vaccine mandate, not yet produced by OSHA, for private businesses with more than 100 employees.