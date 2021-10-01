Joe Biden

Disarray: Socialists Whine They Aren’t Getting Their Insane Wishlist

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 2:30 PM
As Senator Joe Manchin continues to stand up as the adult in the Democrat Party, holding the line against what he calls "fiscal insanity" and turning America into an entitlement state, socialist House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Pramila Jayapal and others are throwing tantrums. 

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Friday, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez checked off a socialist wishlist of new government programs and whined about the stalemate. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is on Capitol Hill today as Democrats continue to be in disarray. 

