Disarray: Socialists Whine They Aren’t Getting Their Insane Wishlist

As Senator Joe Manchin continues to stand up as the adult in the Democrat Party, holding the line against what he calls "fiscal insanity" and turning America into an entitlement state, socialist House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Pramila Jayapal and others are throwing tantrums.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Friday, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez checked off a socialist wishlist of new government programs and whined about the stalemate.

REPORTER: Is there going to be a resolution at the end of this [meeting]?



JAYAPAL: No, I don’t think there’s going to be any resolution. Look, the resolution is not here in this caucus. The resolution is with two senators and the rest of the 98% of the Democratic caucus. pic.twitter.com/btWnIU4DDM — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 1, 2021

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ:



“We need to be real: Are we going to deliver universal pre-K to this country or not? Are we going to expand health care to our seniors and include vision and dental or not? Are we going to invest in housing … or not? That’s what we need to know." pic.twitter.com/PKal7VjClg — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 1, 2021

STEVE COHEN: “I think the president should be involved. Very few of us have seen the president in the nine months he’s been president. And I think he should come to a caucus…He’s been around longer than me. He knows as a legislator how important it is to hear from the president" pic.twitter.com/1eXtmIhk4I — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is on Capitol Hill today as Democrats continue to be in disarray.