Manchin Stands His Ground Against the Socialists on $3.5 Trillion Spending Spree

In the latest indication President Joe Biden's massive, socialist and overreaching domestic policy agenda is on the ropes, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) again came down firmly against the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Thursday afternoon.

"I'm just not, so you know, I cannot accept our economy or basically our society moving toward an entitlement mentality, that you're entitled," Manchin told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I'm more of rewarding because I can help those who really need help if those who can help themselves do so."

"I cannot accept our economy, or basically our society, moving towards an entitlement mentality."



— Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says his hesitancy regarding reconciliation is because he is prioritizing "means testing." pic.twitter.com/w9tuVPPJ7j — The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2021

The statement comes after news broke Manchin offered Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and effectively the White House, a $1.5 trillion compromise back in July.

The West Virginia senator has been distributing the document to Democratic colleagues and leaders in recent days to underscore that he has outlined his red lines on President Joe Biden’s jobs and families plan. The one-page understanding is dated July 28, right before the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Manchin helped write and ahead of Senate passage of a budget setting up a spending bill as large as $3.5 trillion," POLITICO reports. "In the document, Manchin proposes raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, the top tax rate on income to 39.6 percent, raising the capital gains tax rate to 28 percent and says that any revenue from the bill “exceeding” $1.5 trillion will go to deficit reduction."

Wednesday night Manchin issued a blistering statement against the bill, calling it "fiscal insanity" designed to reengineer the country. From his office: