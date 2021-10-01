Biden Heads to Capitol Hill in an Attempt to Salvage His Agenda

Less than 24-hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to deliver, President Joe Biden is headed to Capitol Hill Friday afternoon in an attempt to unify warring Senate and House Democrats.

Biden addressing the Capitol Hill press corps on reconciliation/infrastructure coming out of the House Dems meeting. pic.twitter.com/dDaAXKEDfn — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) October 1, 2021

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will meet with the Democrat Caucus.

Biden now heading to Capitol Hill. Traveling with legislative affairs team — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 1, 2021

House Dems now filing into a room in the basement of the Capitol for their mtg with Biden. Biden has not yet left the White House for the Capitol. Colleague Jacqui Heinrich rpts a deal is getting close and Biden may play the role of “closer” as he talks with House Dems — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 1, 2021

House Democrat leadership insists the caucus isn't in disarray as Biden's agenda is on the cusp of failure.

.@RepDonBacon: "Twice now Speaker Pelosi has promised a vote. The first one was last Monday, and then last night. Both times she's caved to the Progressive Caucus. There's a lot of angry moderate Democrats today." https://t.co/tRkGNtl0ff pic.twitter.com/kuY7nK6Ur1 — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2021

Step 1 of disarray is denial https://t.co/adq4nx5UPk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2021

On Thursday Psaki insisted Biden hasn't lost control of his party.

When asked if Biden has “lost control of his party,” Psaki says “This is how democracy works. I know it feels foreign because there wasn’t much that happened over the last couple of years.” pic.twitter.com/nghzxazuzM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2021

The RNC isn't buying it.

“Joe Biden’s trip to the Capitol underscores his failure, the Democrats’ state of disarray, and how deeply out-of-touch their Build Back Broke agenda is with the American people," RNC Spokesperson Nathan Brand released in a statement Friday. "The trillions in reckless spending and the largest tax increase on Americans in decades is going to hurt working families, cause prices to skyrocket, and bankrupt our country.”