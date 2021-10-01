Democrats

Biden Heads to Capitol Hill in an Attempt to Salvage His Agenda

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 3:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Less than 24-hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to deliver, President Joe Biden is headed to Capitol Hill Friday afternoon in an attempt to unify warring Senate and House Democrats. 

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will meet with the Democrat Caucus. 

House Democrat leadership insists the caucus isn't in disarray as Biden's agenda is on the cusp of failure. 

On Thursday Psaki insisted Biden hasn't lost control of his party.

The RNC isn't buying it.

“Joe Biden’s trip to the Capitol underscores his failure, the Democrats’ state of disarray, and how deeply out-of-touch their Build Back Broke agenda is with the American people," RNC Spokesperson Nathan Brand released in a statement Friday. "The trillions in reckless spending and the largest tax increase on Americans in decades is going to hurt working families, cause prices to skyrocket, and bankrupt our country.” 

Most Popular