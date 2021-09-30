Department of Homeland Security

'Trying to Fail': Biden Blasted for Latest Move to End Crucial Border Control Policy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is blasting the Biden administration for again trying to end the Remain in Mexico Program, which successfully stemmed the flow of illegal immigration during the Trump administration. 

From DHS: 

The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).  Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP.  The Department has appealed that injunction.   

A new memorandum terminating MPP will not take effect until the current injunction is lifted by court order.  In issuing a new memorandum terminating MPP, the Department intends to address the concerns raised by the courts with respect to the prior memorandum. 

In the meantime, while the court injunction remains in effect, the Department has been working in good faith to re-start MPP in compliance with the order, and it will continue to do so.  To that end, the Department, working with the Department of State, is engaged in ongoing and high-level diplomatic discussions with Mexico.  Simultaneously, the Department has instituted an interagency Task Force to efficiently rebuild the infrastructure and reapportioning the staffing that will be needed to restart MPP once that concurrence has been obtained.  Among many other steps, the Task Force is updating policies and procedures to account for COVID-19 and preparing to put in place contracts to rebuild the soft-sided Immigration Hearing Facilities used for court proceedings associated with MPP.   

The Department remains committed to building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system that upholds our laws and values.  The Department also continues to process individuals in accordance with U.S. law and our mission.

The move by DHS comes as the catastrophe on the southern border is expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with thousands of illegal Haitians making their way north from South America. 

Former DHS Secretary Jen Johnson, who worked under President Barack Obama, has also criticized Biden's handling of the ongoing crisis. 

