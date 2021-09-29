Ted Cruz Points Out What's Been Missing From the Senate Judiciary Committee

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

During a working session on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) berated Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin for refusing to hold a single hearing about the catastrophe continuing to unfold at the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

During a speech on the Senate floor late last week, Cruz detailed the impact unfettered illegal immigration is having on Texas communities. 

“When I was in Del Rio, the 700 people under the bridge had become 10,503. That’s what the total was the day I was there. 10,503 packed in deplorable conditions. They’d already crossed into the United States. They were packed under that bridge because the Border Patrol lacks the capacity to process anything close to that number. Within a couple more days, the 10,503 had become 15,000 people. That’s unprecedented. To put that in perspective, the city of Del Rio has a population of 35,000 people – nearly half the population of Del Rio was under that bridge," Cruz said. 

“We’ve seen bread and water, and toilet paper and basic necessities flying off store shelves in Del Rio, which wasn’t expecting to have to handle such a massive influx of illegal immigrants. The people of Del Rio are concerned, they’re dismayed," he continued. "They don’t understand why the federal government refuses to enforce the law. Law enforcement is concerned and dismayed, and doesn’t understand why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won’t enforce the law."

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal Haitians have been released into American communities around the U.S. and tens-of-thousands more illegal immigrants are on their way. 

