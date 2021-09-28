Afghanistan

A Big Lie Biden Told on Afghanistan Has Just Been Exposed

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie are on Capitol Hill Tuesday for testimony in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee about the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

During an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in August, as the chaotic withdrawal from the country was underway, President Joe Biden claimed he was never given advice to keep a small, residual force of U.S. troops in the country. 

“No one said that to me that I can recall," Biden said. "No they didn't."

But testimony Tuesday, despite best efforts by Milley, McKenzie and Austin not to contradict Biden, proves otherwise. 

