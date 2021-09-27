Psaki Attempts to Explain Biden's Latest Insult of the Press

Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House and had a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Before the meeting officially began, Biden told Modi – on a hot microphone – not to allow reporters to ask any questions and said the Indian press was "better behaved" than American journalists.

WATCH: President Biden, during meeting with Indian PM Modi:



“The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press…I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” pic.twitter.com/VppL7973ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

Biden gave Modi the warning shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took questions from British press earlier in the week and was bizarrely shouted down by White House wranglers before American media could also ask questions. Former White House officials called the situation unprecedented.

WATCH: White House staff cut off UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the middle of speaking to herd question-eager reporters out of the room. pic.twitter.com/T09JAQxiLm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2021

During the daily briefing at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Biden's remarks and whether he is upholding his commitment to transparency. Over the past nine months, Biden has held one formal press conference and has done just seven interviews.