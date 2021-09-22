Psaki Distracts From Biden's Failed Border Polices By Smearing Border Patrol Agents...Again

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tripled down on false claims and smears Border Patrol agents mounted on horseback used "brutal tactics" against illegal Haitians repeatedly violating U.S. immigration laws.

.@PressSec doubles down on the lie that border patrol agents were "whipping" Haitian migrants at the border, claiming that CBP officers were using "brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people." pic.twitter.com/JFTcF0HwHR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2021

Earlier this week members of the leftist media and Democrat operatives falsely accused Border Patrol agents of "whipping" illegal Haitians. Agents aren't issued whips and they were using leather reins to control their horses as a number of men refused to follow orders and illegally entered the United States from Mexico.

From a Border Patrol source: “Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it's used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse...We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins.” https://t.co/yxxyoAuklh pic.twitter.com/t3o3h9dJbL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 20, 2021

For all you Twitter warriors out there: these are NOT whips. And no, Border Patrol agents are NOT "whipping" people.



They are REINS... Stay with us here, like a steering wheel is used to drive a car, the reins are used to “drive” the horse.



Thanks for coming to our TED talk. pic.twitter.com/r0n2kXHqvy — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 21, 2021

Despite the facts, the Biden administration has continued the narrative in order to distract from the ongoing catastrophe at the border.