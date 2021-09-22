Border Security

Psaki Distracts From Biden's Failed Border Polices By Smearing Border Patrol Agents...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 2:55 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tripled down on false claims and smears Border Patrol agents mounted on horseback used "brutal tactics" against illegal Haitians repeatedly violating U.S. immigration laws. 

Earlier this week members of the leftist media and Democrat operatives falsely accused Border Patrol agents of "whipping" illegal Haitians. Agents aren't issued whips and they were using leather reins to control their horses as a number of men refused to follow orders and illegally entered the United States from Mexico. 

Despite the facts, the Biden administration has continued the narrative in order to distract from the ongoing catastrophe at the border. 

