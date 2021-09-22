John Kerry Is Failing As Climate Czar. This Is Why.

Former Secretary of State and current Biden "Climate Czar" John Kerry is having trouble convincing the Chinese Community Party to jump onboard U.S. plans to combat climate change.

UN Secretary General to @FareedZakaria: "The efforts of John Kerry have largely failed because the Chinese have said at the moment, well, we cannot have the cooperation on climate or on anything else." @CNN — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 20, 2021

China is the worst polluter in the world and regularly lies about efforts to clean up the environment.

"The People's Republic of China is the world's leading annual emitter of greenhouse gases and mercury. This noxious air pollution threatens China's people, as well as global health and the world's economy," the State Department says. "An estimated 1.24 million people died from exposure to air pollution in the PRC in 2017, according to a recent study in the medical journal The Lancet. Since 2000, the number of people who have died from air pollution in the PRC tops 30 million, according to New Scientist magazine."

Despite Kerry's continued failure on the issue, President Joe Biden announced during his speech to the UN General Assembly Tuesday that the U.S. will double down on climate change efforts. In other words, American taxpayers will continue to fuel Kerry's pet project.

"Now we must again come together to affirm the inherent humanity that unites us is much greater than any outward divisions or disagreements," Biden said. "We must choose to do more than we think we can do alone so that we accomplish what we must, together: ending this pandemic and making sure we’re better prepared for the next one; staving off climactic climate change and increasing our resilience to the impacts we already are seeing."

Thrilled by @POTUS's announcement at the UN today that the Administration will work with Congress to further double the U.S. climate finance goal from earlier this year - an important signal of strong U.S. leadership by the President ahead of @COP26. https://t.co/gEiG4x5WIV — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Kerry continues his own personal contribution to climate change by flying to climate change meetings in a private jet. His family also has millions of dollars in Chinese investments.