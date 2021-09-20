Europe

Is This Why Biden Finally Lifted the Ban on Travel From Europe?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 7:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

As Spencer reported, the Biden administration has finally lifted the ban on travel from European countries to the U.S. for individuals who are fully vaccinated against Wuhan coronavirus. 

"This new system allows us to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID from passengers flying internationally into the United States by requiring adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated. It's based on public health. It requires fully vaccinated individuals. And so this is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it is a strong system," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients released in a statement Monday morning.

But was it a science based decision? Or a way for President Biden to tamp down rage from the French?

The French government is livid after being frozen out of a new nuclear submarine deal between the U.S., the UK and Australia. Last week French Ambassador the U.S. Philippe Étienne was recalled in protest. 

Most Popular