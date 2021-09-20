Biden Just Ensured His Border Crisis Will Get Worse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 12:00 PM
Texas law enforcement was able to get the flow of thousands of illegal immigrants, who are now camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, under control over the weekend. But thanks to the way the Biden administration is handling the situation by failing to implement deterrence measures for "family" units, the flow will inevitably pick up again. 

The vast majority of illegal immigrants who are released into the U.S. do not show up to their court dates. In other words, once they’re let out of their initial processing and into American communities across the country, they’re free to stay. 

In the meantime, legal travel between the U.S. and Mexico is still shut down. The mayor of Del Rio is calling out Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Joe Biden appointed to handle the border, as his city faces food shortages. 

