Biden Just Ensured His Border Crisis Will Get Worse

Texas law enforcement was able to get the flow of thousands of illegal immigrants, who are now camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, under control over the weekend. But thanks to the way the Biden administration is handling the situation by failing to implement deterrence measures for "family" units, the flow will inevitably pick up again.

NEW: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JhaS3YB4pX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

NEW: Per source, single adult male illegal immigrants are being loaded onto a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft at Del Rio airport, likely for repatriation. Not all migrants will be sent back. Many family units will be processed & released into US w/ a future court date. (NTA) @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mUYuaM9C5G — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

The vast majority of illegal immigrants who are released into the U.S. do not show up to their court dates. In other words, once they’re let out of their initial processing and into American communities across the country, they’re free to stay.

In the meantime, legal travel between the U.S. and Mexico is still shut down. The mayor of Del Rio is calling out Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Joe Biden appointed to handle the border, as his city faces food shortages.

Part of our live shot w/ @DanaPerino from under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX this morning, where upwards of 12,000 migrants remain after crossing into the US illegally. Mostly Haitians and Africans. Port of Entry above us remains closed to legal migration. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AQjBgyFo0p — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

The VP is able to visit the fun events across the country, while American communities continue to grapple with failed immigration reform. Where is the visit to Del Rio, TX? @potus @cnn @FoxNews @USATODAY @GovAbbott @CBSNews @NBCNews https://t.co/pt9DSwKn6p — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 19, 2021