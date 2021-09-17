The Border is Completely Overrun and It's About to Get Much Worse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Border is Completely Overrun and It's About to Get Much Worse

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be at the beach this weekend as the crisis on the southern border rages out of control. 

Bruno Lazona, the mayor of Del Rio, Texas, is begging the Biden Administration to pay attention as thousands of illegal immigrants crash the border into his town. 

Meanwhile Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin is warning while 10,000 illegal immigrants are currently waiting under a bridge to enter the U.S., a caravan 10,000 people strong is on the way. 

As the crisis escalates, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for six points of entry to be closed. The Biden administration has rejected the request. 

"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border," Abbott released in a statement about the situation. "The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Reports: As Biden Heads to the Beach, Taliban Decapitating Children and Hunting Down US Collaborators
Guy Benson
Americans Are Still Being Held Hostage By the Taliban. Biden is Headed to the Beach.
Katie Pavlich
Milley Confirms Calls to China, Claims They Were 'Perfectly' Routine
Spencer Brown
Livid Over Biden's New Defense Deal, France Cancels Big DC Bash
Leah Barkoukis
Cruz Explains Why the Illegal Immigration Crisis in Del Rio, Texas, Exploded in the Last Eight Days
Leah Barkoukis
Minn. Supreme Court Approves Ballot Question to Eliminate Minneapolis Police Department
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular