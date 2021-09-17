The Border is Completely Overrun and It's About to Get Much Worse

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be at the beach this weekend as the crisis on the southern border rages out of control.

Bruno Lazona, the mayor of Del Rio, Texas, is begging the Biden Administration to pay attention as thousands of illegal immigrants crash the border into his town.

Meanwhile Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin is warning while 10,000 illegal immigrants are currently waiting under a bridge to enter the U.S., a caravan 10,000 people strong is on the way.

More migrants are arriving here in Del Rio, TX after crossing a dam in the Rio Grande and entering the United States illegally. There are now at least 10,500 migrants underneath the international bridge, with more coming by the hour. Intel is up to 10,000 more coming. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0qjvq8Uqa7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

As the crisis escalates, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for six points of entry to be closed. The Biden administration has rejected the request.

"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border," Abbott released in a statement about the situation. "The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."