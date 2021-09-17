Americans Are Still Being Held Hostage By the Taliban. Biden is Headed to the Beach.

During a press briefing at the State Department earlier this week, spokesman Ned Price explained that the Taliban is still blocking flights carrying Americans and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders from leaving the country.

"The State Department has pulled every lever available to us. We have gone to extraordinary lengths, with not only with our engagement with the Taliban but also with these other consolation of groups on the ground and operating from a far and also with countries in the region. To our minds, these flights, these individuals, there's no reason they shouldn't be able to depart and that's what we continue to focus on," Price said. "We've used every lever we've had in the narrow and specific area of charter flights leaving from the Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Northern Afghanistan.

Despite these facts, President Joe Biden is headed to the beach for the weekend after he has a meeting at the White House about climate change.

"In the morning, the President will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis. At this meeting, the President will emphasize both the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action. This meeting in the South Court Auditorium will have a pool spray at the top with the in-house pool and pre-credentialed media," White House Daily Guidance states. "Then, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press."

"In the afternoon, the President will travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The departure from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival at Dover Air Force Base will be covered by the supplemental pool. The arrival in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware will be covered by the out-of-town pool," the guidance continues.