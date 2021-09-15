Rand Paul

Rand Paul Corners Blinken on the U.S. Droning an Aid Worker and Lying About It

Katie Pavlich
Sep 15, 2021
Source: (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

During testimony in front of the Senate Foreign Services Committee this week, Republican Senator Rand Paul cornered Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the U.S. droning of an Afghan aid worker. 

Blinken, like the White House, won't admit to the situation and continues to cite an "ongoing investigation" to determine who was killed. 

"The administration is of course reviewing that strike and I'm sure that a full assessment is coming," Blinken said. "I don't know because we are reviewing it."

When the strike was first announced by the Pentagon, officials claimed the target was an ISIS-K member planning an attack on U.S. troops in Kabul and that the drone strike caused secondary explosions from "explosives in a vehicle." They've maintained that position for weeks. 

But the evidence and the Pentagon's behavior in the aftermath, proves otherwise. 

