Rand Paul Corners Blinken on the U.S. Droning an Aid Worker and Lying About It

During testimony in front of the Senate Foreign Services Committee this week, Republican Senator Rand Paul cornered Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the U.S. droning of an Afghan aid worker.

Blinken, like the White House, won't admit to the situation and continues to cite an "ongoing investigation" to determine who was killed.

"The administration is of course reviewing that strike and I'm sure that a full assessment is coming," Blinken said. "I don't know because we are reviewing it."

.@RandPaul to Secretary Blinken: "You'd think you'd kind of know before you off somebody with a predator drone whether he's an aid worker, or he's in ISIS-K." pic.twitter.com/5swbaGFKPz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2021

When the strike was first announced by the Pentagon, officials claimed the target was an ISIS-K member planning an attack on U.S. troops in Kabul and that the drone strike caused secondary explosions from "explosives in a vehicle." They've maintained that position for weeks.

Biden's @PentagonPresSec John Kirby -- they just like lie sociopaths, not even blinking: pic.twitter.com/tGNCskSKQA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

But the evidence and the Pentagon's behavior in the aftermath, proves otherwise.