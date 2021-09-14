Grenell Calls Report About Milley Helping the Chinese 'Gossip and Innuendo'

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is pouring cold water on new reporting from Bob Woodward, detailed in the Washington Post Tuesday, that General Mark Milley vowed to give China a heads up if President Donald Trump ordered an attack.

Bob Woodward has become the Michael Wolff of Washington, DC.



It’s hard to believe anything the two of them write.



Trump isn’t a war starter and I don’t believe Milley thought he was. https://t.co/4KAX8vLQi1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2021

He's also dismissing calls from Alexander Vindman, the "whistleblower" behind Trump's first impeachment over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for Milley to resign.

Once again, Vindman shows he acts on gossip and innuendo. https://t.co/EnovkNshed — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2021

From the Washington Post's reporting on Woodward's book: