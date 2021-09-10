wuhan coronavirus

Fauci Feigns Ignorance Over Natural Immunity

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

During an interview with CNN Friday afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about why millions of Americans who contracted and recovered from Wuhan coronavirus need to get vaccinated for the disease. In his response, he claimed he doesn't "really have a firm answer" on why.  

Because of his basic study in epidemiology, Fauci does know that natural immunity is generally an effective defense against disease. Further, a new study from Israel shows recovering from Wuhan coronavirus offers individuals up to 27 times more protection than government approved vaccines, especially against the Delta variant.

"This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity. Individuals who were both previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and given a single dose of the vaccine gained additional protection against the Delta variant," the study states

Fauci's feigned ignorance comes one day after President Joe Biden announced a federal vaccine and testing mandate for private companies will more than 100 employees.

Most Popular