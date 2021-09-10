Biden Tells Republican Governors to 'Have at It' With the Lawsuits

Speaking during an event at a Washington D.C. elementary school Friday morning, President Joe Biden said he was "disappointed" in Republican governors pushing back against his Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates and welcomed lawsuits they plan to file against his administration.
REPORTER: There are people who "are calling your vaccine requirements an overreach, who are threatening to challenge it in court."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2021
BIDEN: "Have at it." pic.twitter.com/FCgRYkPNio
During his remarks at the event, Biden accused Republicans of being "cavalier" with the health of children. But according to a new study out of the United Kingdom, unvaccinated children are less likely to die from the disease than vaccinated adults.
AMAZING report from @PHE_uk on vaccination impact on #COVID19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths in England— Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) September 9, 2021
2 things stand out:
- Vaccines work astoundingly well
- Even unvaccinated kids are lower risk of death than fully vaccinated adults of any agehttps://t.co/E1oHhKrCCA pic.twitter.com/rUadEWusOp
After Biden announced a federal mandate from the White House Thursday afternoon, which forces businesses employing more than 100 people to mandate Wuhan coronavirus vaccines or implement weekly testing, a number of Republican governors threatened to sue. Businesses are also fighting back.
"The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won't be enforcing Joe Biden's unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That's it. We'll use every tool at our disposal including legal action to resist." - @realDailyWire CEO @JeremyDBoreing pic.twitter.com/uQy3Fufmmj— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 10, 2021