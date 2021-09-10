Joe Biden

Biden Tells Republican Governors to 'Have at It' With the Lawsuits

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Tells Republican Governors to 'Have at It' With the Lawsuits

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking during an event at a Washington D.C. elementary school Friday morning, President Joe Biden said he was "disappointed" in Republican governors pushing back against his Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates and welcomed lawsuits they plan to file against his administration. 

During his remarks at the event, Biden accused Republicans of being "cavalier" with the health of children. But according to a new study out of the United Kingdom, unvaccinated children are less likely to die from the disease than vaccinated adults. 

After Biden announced a federal mandate from the White House Thursday afternoon, which forces businesses employing more than 100 people to mandate Wuhan coronavirus vaccines or implement weekly testing, a number of Republican governors threatened to sue. Businesses are also fighting back. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
One Line From Biden's Vaccine Mandate Speech Should Make 'Free People' Very Uncomfortable
Leah Barkoukis

Biden Administration Blasted For Showing 'More Contempt' Towards Americans Than Taliban
Leah Barkoukis
Trump Pinpoints One Problem with Him Running Again
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Republican Governors Declare War on Biden's Vaccine Mandates. Here Are Their Statements.
Leah Barkoukis
FLASHBACK: CDC Director Said 'There Will Be No Federal Mandate' in July
Spencer Brown
Tom Cotton: Biden's 'Unlawful' Vaccine Mandate is a 'Political Distraction'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular