Biden Tells Republican Governors to 'Have at It' With the Lawsuits

Speaking during an event at a Washington D.C. elementary school Friday morning, President Joe Biden said he was "disappointed" in Republican governors pushing back against his Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates and welcomed lawsuits they plan to file against his administration.

REPORTER: There are people who "are calling your vaccine requirements an overreach, who are threatening to challenge it in court."



BIDEN: "Have at it." pic.twitter.com/FCgRYkPNio — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2021

During his remarks at the event, Biden accused Republicans of being "cavalier" with the health of children. But according to a new study out of the United Kingdom, unvaccinated children are less likely to die from the disease than vaccinated adults.

AMAZING report from @PHE_uk on vaccination impact on #COVID19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths in England



2 things stand out:

- Vaccines work astoundingly well

- Even unvaccinated kids are lower risk of death than fully vaccinated adults of any agehttps://t.co/E1oHhKrCCA pic.twitter.com/rUadEWusOp — Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) September 9, 2021

After Biden announced a federal mandate from the White House Thursday afternoon, which forces businesses employing more than 100 people to mandate Wuhan coronavirus vaccines or implement weekly testing, a number of Republican governors threatened to sue. Businesses are also fighting back.