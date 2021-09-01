With Americans Stranded Behind Enemy Lines, Biden is Headed to Delaware

Hundreds of Americans are stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan and President Joe Biden is scheduled to head home to Delaware this weekend.

Per FAA, Biden will spend the weekend in Wilmington — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2021

Americans are unclear about how they are going to get out of the country as the Taliban patrols the streets and ISIS-K looks to take hostages.

Afghans and Americans who are stuck are reporting lack of access to clean drinking water, food shortages, and price gouging — Alex Plitsas ???? (@alexplitsas) September 1, 2021

To those of you who are still stuck, please ensure that you are in a safe location. Don’t move around unless you have to or unless/until there is a solid plan to get you out. Please make sure that you are vetting whoever you are talking to about rescue options. — Alex Plitsas ???? (@alexplitsas) September 1, 2021

Yesterday‘s announcement said that there are between 100 to 200 American citizens still looking to get out of Afghanistan. I don’t believe that includes Green Card Holders, which would have that number skyrocket exponentially based on what I’ve seen this week. — Alex Plitsas ???? (@alexplitsas) September 1, 2021

NBC News International Affairs Analyst Atia Abawi on abandoned Americans in Afghanistan: “They’re all terrified...I can't tell them what's going on because we don't really know and I don't think the administration knows either" pic.twitter.com/C1XMvmwkgX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2021