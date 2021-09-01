Afghanistan

With Americans Stranded Behind Enemy Lines, Biden is Headed to Delaware

Katie Pavlich
|
Sep 01, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hundreds of Americans are stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan and President Joe Biden is scheduled to head home to Delaware this weekend. 

Americans are unclear about how they are going to get out of the country as the Taliban patrols the streets and ISIS-K looks to take hostages. 

