power grab

Justin Trudeau Admits the Left Will Use COVID Crisis to Gain All Kinds of Additional Power

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is revealing the globalist left's plans to use the tactics and restrictions implemented during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic to gain power on other issues.

During the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Canada has turned into a police state. In the United States, the civil liberties and constitutional rights of Americans have been pushed to the side as simple conveniences or privileges and trampled by power hungry federal and local governments.

Just last week Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency will move onto gun control as the next "public health crisis" and the agency is already playing the language game. 

"Generally, the word gun, for those who are worried about research in this area, is followed by the word control, and that's not what I want to do here," Walensky said during an interview with CNN. "I'm not here about gun control. I'm here about preventing gun violence and gun death."

"The research that we intend to do is going to be squarely about making America safe. Making people safe," she continued. 

Given the CDC's lust for power and absurd standards for "safety," Second Amendment supporters should be alarmed. 

Most Popular