American Citizens Were 'Left Hanging' in Afghanistan 'Circling Airport Gates'

It's been less than 24-hours since the United States government, led by President Joe Biden, abandoned hundreds -- possibly thousands -- of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.

Over the past 48-hours, the gates to Harmid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were sealed off and Americans clamoring to get in, showing green cards and U.S. passports, were shut out for good.

Former Assistant Defense Secretary Mary Beth Long says Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal "was a failure."



"Last night, dozens and dozens of U.S. citizens went to the airport...The gates never opened. Those U.S. citizens were left hanging this morning, circling the gates" pic.twitter.com/uSLLArPbWK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

Fox News reports on Americans, including children, “completely abandoned" by Joe Biden "after multiple attempts to get into the Kabul airport” pic.twitter.com/xyEl7ZgOuJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports on a Texas family abandoned in Afghanistan.



“They had been going to the airport for two weeks trying desperately to get out. They all have American passports...They couldn’t get past the Taliban.” pic.twitter.com/NnbCdlNHO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2021

Today, the Pentagon is attempting to do damage control by somehow touting "low hundreds" as an acceptable number of people left behind. Spokesperson John Kirby is also arguing this "happens all of the time."

KIRBY: The number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan is in the “low hundreds.” pic.twitter.com/f0cWBRzPFy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2021