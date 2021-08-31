Afghanistan

American Citizens Were 'Left Hanging' in Afghanistan 'Circling Airport Gates'

Katie Pavlich
|
Aug 31, 2021
It's been less than 24-hours since the United States government, led by President Joe Biden, abandoned hundreds -- possibly thousands -- of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. 

Over the past 48-hours, the gates to Harmid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were sealed off and Americans clamoring to get in, showing green cards and U.S. passports, were shut out for good. 

Today, the Pentagon is attempting to do damage control by somehow touting "low hundreds" as an acceptable number of people left behind. Spokesperson John Kirby is also arguing this "happens all of the time."

