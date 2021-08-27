Afghanistan

Top Democrat: We Don’t Have a Plan to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan

 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:20 AM
Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran who traveled to Afghanistan earlier in the week, told MSNBC Friday morning the United States doesn't have a plan to get Americans or Afghan allies out of the country before August 31. 

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the United States military will leave Afghanistan on August 31 even if all Americans stranded there and unable to get to the airport are not evacuated first. In order to get Americans home, the U.S. government will rely on the Taliban for further evacuation. 

"We will continue to work to get people out of Afghanistan, even after the 31st.  And we will need to coordinate with the Taliban in order to do that," Psaki said. "I'm not going to label that a “partnership” or anything other than continued coordination."  

"We are continuing to work to get every American citizen, who wants to leave, out before the 31st," she continued. "We will need to have, we will need to continue to coordinate with the Taliban in order to get people to the airport and out from the airport. Those operational details and discussions are ongoing."

Just two days ago, Psaki called the emergency evacuation "nothing but a success." 

Most Popular