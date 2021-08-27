Someone Has Been Fired Over Afghanistan and It Isn't the Generals

As Julio reported Friday morning, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller risked his career by speaking out against military leadership's disastrous handling of Afghanistan.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the company commander for Advanced Infantry Training Battalion in Camp Lejeune, publicly voiced the frustration many in the military and veteran communities are feeling in the aftermath of the Taliban retaking Afghanistan and the botched evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport that has now resulted in the deaths of at least 13 service members. Scheller noted he started his 17-year career as an infantryman with a unit that is currently conducting security at the airport in Kabul and knows one of the Marines who was killed in action on Thursday.

He has since been fired.

"To all my friends across the social networks. I have been relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today, My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do… if I were in their shoes. I appreciate the opportunities AITB command provided. To all the news agencies asking for interviews… I will not be making any statements other than what’s on my social platforms until I exit the Marine Corps," Scheller wrote in a Facebook post. "America has many issues… but it’s my home… it’s where my three sons will become men. America is still the light shining in a fog of chaos. When my Marine Corps career comes to an end, I look forward to a new beginning. My life’s purpose is to make America the most lethal and effective foreign diplomacy instrument. While my days of hand to hand violence may be ending…I see a new light on the horizon. Semper."

Scheller followed up with another post about the response to his situation.

"I can’t possibly respond to the overwhelming response. Facebook has stopped allowing me to accept friend requests. But I’ll offer you one more thought…Last night when I posted the video I immediately had multiple Marines call and ask me to take down the post. 'We all agree with you Stu, but nothing will change, and it will come at a huge personal cost to you,'" he wrote. "Obviously I didn’t take it down. Now that I’ve had time to process… I’ll offer this… we can’t ALL be wrong. If you all agree… then step up. They only have the power because we allow it. What if we all demanded accountability? Every generation needs a revolution” - Thomas Jefferson."

Scheller's bold stance isn't going unnoticed.

Out of all people to fire, they relieve the officer who was brave enough to speak the truth about the planning failures that took place at the top of the chain of command. https://t.co/wOMbGTa38a — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) August 27, 2021

The woke generals can troll Tucker Carlson on twitter and pontificate about "white rage" in front of Congress, but simply asking for accountability for their deadly mistakes...gets you fired.



What a disgrace. https://t.co/1ULXeMHXHi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2021