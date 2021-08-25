Afghanistan

The Brits Are Furious with Biden

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 2:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool

President Joe Biden is facing harsh criticism and wrath from one of the United States' closest and most important allies. 

According to reports earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders asked Biden to push back the August 31 deadline for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan. Taking the side of the Taliban, who said the U.S. leaving on time was a "red line," Biden reaffirmed the date. 

"After President Biden rejected G7 allies' request for an extension to the evacuation mission in Kabul beyond August 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to put a brave face on the situation, saying the group of leading industrialized powers will use its economic leverage to pressure the Taliban into allowing those Afghans who want to leave to do so freely, even after the troops have gone," CNS News reports. 

Biden's rejection of the request prompted a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. 

Last week the UK Parliament held Biden in contempt.

Most Popular