YouTube Has Suspended Rand Paul

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 PM
YouTube Has Suspended Rand Paul

Source: (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Republican Senator Dr. Rand Paul was suspended from YouTube Tuesday night after the tech giant claimed he violated their "misinformation" policies. 

“YouTube said the video violated their policy because of my comments on masks, and that they don’t allow videos that contradict government’s guidance on COVID," Paul told reporters about the situation. “I’m not sure when YouTube became an arm of the government, and I’m not really sure it’s good for journalism to also be an arm of the government without any repercussions or push back." 

For what it's worth, former top Biden advisor Michael Osterholm told CNN last week that cloth masks don't work to stop or slow the spread of the disease. 

Since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic last year, Paul has repeatedly taken Dr. Anthony Fauci to task on a number of issues. He's been right and Fauci has been wrong, every single time. 

