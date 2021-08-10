YouTube Has Suspended Rand Paul

Republican Senator Dr. Rand Paul was suspended from YouTube Tuesday night after the tech giant claimed he violated their "misinformation" policies.

“YouTube said the video violated their policy because of my comments on masks, and that they don’t allow videos that contradict government’s guidance on COVID," Paul told reporters about the situation. “I’m not sure when YouTube became an arm of the government, and I’m not really sure it’s good for journalism to also be an arm of the government without any repercussions or push back."

JUST IN - YouTube takes down a second video from U.S. Senator Rand Paul and suspends him from posting for a week over alleged #COVID19 misinformation. — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) August 10, 2021

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work.



If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

For what it's worth, former top Biden advisor Michael Osterholm told CNN last week that cloth masks don't work to stop or slow the spread of the disease.

Dr. Michael Osterholm: "We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement..."



"...We need to talk about better masking. We need to talk about N-95 respirators." pic.twitter.com/l6z3RAXTe6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 2, 2021

Since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic last year, Paul has repeatedly taken Dr. Anthony Fauci to task on a number of issues. He's been right and Fauci has been wrong, every single time.