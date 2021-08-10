Christians Fight Back Against Antifa in Portland

Over the weekend, Christians praying in a Portland park were run out by violent and armed members of Antifa. Flashbangs and mace were used against parents and their children.

A young black child speaks about his experience when antifa violently attacked him & his family at a prayer event on Saturday in downtown Portland. Video by Villain Report. pic.twitter.com/iXuLlZFFJf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

But less than 24 hours after the incident, the Christian community banded together and returned to the park with a crowd.

Unfortunately, Antifa came back for more and attacked a Christian concert downtown, harassing people leaving the event. The police were nowhere to be found.

After carrying out organized violence on attendees leaving the Christian worship concert in downtown Portland yesterday, antifa are congratulating themselves. They've announced their plans to violently confront another upcoming patriotic-themed event on Sunday, 22 Aug. pic.twitter.com/vsX8fxul82 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Scenes of violence in downtown Portland as antifa militants fought in the street with people as they dispersed after the Christian worship event. pic.twitter.com/fPUd6ruuVv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Last year President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr moved to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

"The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly," Barr said at the time.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump tweeted.

That designation was never officially implemented.