Christians Fight Back Against Antifa in Portland

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Over the weekend, Christians praying in a Portland park were run out by violent and armed members of Antifa. Flashbangs and mace were used against parents and their children. 

But less than 24 hours after the incident, the Christian community banded together and returned to the park with a crowd.

Unfortunately, Antifa came back for more and attacked a Christian concert downtown, harassing people leaving the event. The police were nowhere to be found. 

Last year President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr moved to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. 

"The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly," Barr said at the time. 

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump tweeted. 

That designation was never officially implemented. 

