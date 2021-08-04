Psaki Doubles Down on Biden's Illegal Attack on Private Property Rights

Speaking to reporters during the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubled down on President Joe Biden's illegal CDC directive barring evictions for the next 60-days.

Just after the White House was claiming that extending the eviction moratorium was unconstitutional, Jen Psaki now says that Biden "would not have supported moving forward with any action where he didn't feel there was legal standing and legal support." pic.twitter.com/cbgjA04NUr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2021

During a back and forth with reporters Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the rule was likely unconstitutional and issued it anyway.

"It's not likely to pass constitutional muster," Biden said.

.@POTUS on targeted eviction moratorium: "The courts already ruled on the present eviction moratorium... I asked the CDC to go back and consider other options that may be available. You're going to hear from them what those other options are." https://t.co/83m7FGb0vD pic.twitter.com/4TB7k4SaCT — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2021

When asked about Biden defying the U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court, Psaki scoffed at the idea Americans are paying attention to the legality of the mandate.

FANTASTIC question from @CBSNewsRadio's @StevenPortnoy about the legality of extending the eviction moratorium: "What's the White House's message, then, to Americans who...are now disappointed the President is signaling that he doesn't respect the rule of law." pic.twitter.com/ymci5wkWVl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021

The CDC directive, which wasn't approved by Congress, threatens harsh penalties – including fines up to $250,000 – against private property owners whose tenants won't pay rent.

The Supreme Court struck down the original CDC eviction moratorium back in June and Democrats, who control Congress, failed to renew it through legislation before its expiration over the weekend.

Meanwhile, private property owners are being pushed into bankruptcy. From the NYT: