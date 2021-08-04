Joe Biden

Psaki Doubles Down on Biden's Illegal Attack on Private Property Rights

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 04, 2021 2:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters during the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubled down on President Joe Biden's illegal CDC directive barring evictions for the next 60-days. 

During a back and forth with reporters Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the rule was likely unconstitutional and issued it anyway. 

"It's not likely to pass constitutional muster," Biden said. 

When asked about Biden defying the U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court, Psaki scoffed at the idea Americans are paying attention to the legality of the mandate. 

The CDC directive, which wasn't approved by Congress, threatens harsh penalties – including fines up to $250,000 – against private property owners whose tenants won't pay rent. 

The Supreme Court struck down the original CDC eviction moratorium back in June and Democrats, who control Congress, failed to renew it through legislation before its expiration over the weekend. 

Meanwhile, private property owners are being pushed into bankruptcy. From the NYT

A Landlord Says Her Tenants Are Terrorizing Her. She Can’t Evict Them.

A landlord in Queens says her tenants curse and spit at her and owe more than $23,000 in rent. But an eviction moratorium keeps them from being kicked out.

The first-floor tenants have not paid rent in 15 months, bang on the ceiling below her bed at all hours for no apparent reason and yell, curse and spit at her, Ms. Mangal said. A tenant in the basement apartment also stopped paying rent, keyed Ms. Mangal’s car and dumped packages meant for her by the garbage. After Ms. Mangal got an order of protection and then a warrant for the tenant’s arrest, the woman and her daughter moved out.

All told, Ms. Mangal — who has captured many of her tenants’ actions on surveillance video — has not only lost sleep from the tensions inside her two-story home but also $36,600 in rental income. “It’s been really horrendous,” she said. “What am I supposed to do — live like this?”

Most Popular