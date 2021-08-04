Joe Biden

Defying the Supreme Court, Biden Issues Outrageous Eviction Moratorium

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Defying the Supreme Court, Biden Issues Outrageous Eviction Moratorium

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

At the direction of President Joe Biden and in defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Centers for Disease Control issued an illegal 60-day eviction moratorium Tuesday evening. 

"The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is issuing a new over temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission in order to respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant. It is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," the CDC released in a statement. "Accordingly, subject to the imitations under 'Applicability,' a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2."

The penalties are stiff, although it is unclear where the CDC got the authority to enforce a "law" Congress did not pass. 

Congress, which is controlled by Democrats, had two months to come up with a solution after the Supreme Court determined the moratorium -- issued through the executive branch -- is unconstitutional. 

During a press briefing at the White House Monday, Biden administration officials said they had “kicked all of the tires” for a solution and that they were not legally allowed to extend the moratorium. President Biden moved forward anyway. 

Socialist and communist Democrat are celebrating while private property owners are on the hook. 

Recommended
Unfair Competition
John Stossel
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Remember the Nursing Homes: What the New York AG's Cuomo Press Conference Did Not Mention
Guy Benson
'Squad' Gets a Big Loss in Ohio Special Election
Reagan McCarthy

Biden: I Want a Ban on Widely Owned Firearms, But This Doesn't Violate Second Amendment Rights
Matt Vespa
VIDEO: Finally, An Olympic Athlete Who's Proud of America
Spencer Brown

Obama Has Changed His Birthday Plans After Backlash
Leah Barkoukis

Missouri Governor Writes Final Chapter in McCloskey Saga
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular