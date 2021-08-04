Defying the Supreme Court, Biden Issues Outrageous Eviction Moratorium

At the direction of President Joe Biden and in defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Centers for Disease Control issued an illegal 60-day eviction moratorium Tuesday evening.

"The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is issuing a new over temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission in order to respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant. It is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," the CDC released in a statement. "Accordingly, subject to the imitations under 'Applicability,' a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2."

The penalties are stiff, although it is unclear where the CDC got the authority to enforce a "law" Congress did not pass.

The new 60-day CDC eviction moratorium carries steep criminal penalties for individual landlords who break the law:



- Potential $100k fine and 1 year in jail if eviction doesn't result in death

- Up to $250k fine and 1 year in jail if evicted person dieshttps://t.co/d0KRACRFUy pic.twitter.com/MVnUQDJQGD — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) August 3, 2021

Congress, which is controlled by Democrats, had two months to come up with a solution after the Supreme Court determined the moratorium -- issued through the executive branch -- is unconstitutional.

To be clear, Democrats absolutely did NOT work tirelessly on this.



They FORGOT about the deadline (or put it off until the last day of session on purpose), failed to take action, and Biden waved a wand to extend it (until it's stopped again). https://t.co/G62CGlbeN6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 3, 2021

During a press briefing at the White House Monday, Biden administration officials said they had “kicked all of the tires” for a solution and that they were not legally allowed to extend the moratorium. President Biden moved forward anyway.

Pres. Biden says he's not sure if the upcoming eviction moratorium decision from the CDC will hold constitutionally, but that he hopes it will "give some additional time" to give out rental assistance funds. pic.twitter.com/V78AOusRe5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2021

Trump CDC takes over private property via eviction moratorium.

Insane.



SCOTUS says it’s unconstitutional but OK to leave in place since it ends soon.

Insane.



Biden says it probably is unconstitutional but directs CDC to extend it again.

Insane.https://t.co/kas6auTpMV — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 4, 2021

Our tax dollars at work: PBS's Yamiche Alcindor lobbies White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling to have President Biden unilaterally extend the eviction moratorium and worry about the Supreme Court striking it down later.



Cause who needs laws, amirite?! pic.twitter.com/oBWCK03MAY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 2, 2021

Socialist and communist Democrat are celebrating while private property owners are on the hook.

On Friday night, I came to the Capitol with my chair. I refused to accept that Congress could leave for vacation while 11 million people faced eviction.



For 5 days, we’ve been out here, demanding that our government acts to save lives.



Today, our movement moved mountains. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 3, 2021