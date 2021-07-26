The Country's Largest Healthcare Union is Protesting Against Vaccine Mandates

On Monday the Department of Veterans Affairs announced all workers in the federal government healthcare system will be required to take the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

"July 26 Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced he will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Title 38 VA health care personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors — who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves," the VA announced. "VA is taking this necessary step to keep the Veterans it serves safe. Each employee will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated."

Not to be outdone, New York City Mayor DeBlasio also announced all New York City employees must receive the vaccine by September or undergo weekly testing if they want to keep their jobs.

The Delta Variant is deadly and this city is taking it seriously. Today I’m announcing that EVERY City government employee will be required to provide proof of vaccination or submit a weekly #COVID test. Join us at Bronx Borough Hall for more. #InTheBronx https://t.co/G9YsQCmNBP — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 26, 2021

Just last week the nation's largest healthcare union, United Healthcare Workers, took to the streets in the Big Apple to protest against vaccine mandates.

The largest healthcare union in the United States held a rally, protesting one of the biggest hospital group's policies of COVID vaccination or termination. The demonstrators said they shouldn't be required to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. New York-Presbyterian Health System announced the new mandate last month in a company-wide message to its 48,000 employees in which workers were told they must receive at least one shot by September 1. Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East gathered outside the hospital's main campus on 168th Street and Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights for the "Trust Our Voices Rally." "We believe that our members are best equipped to make the healthcare decisions that are right for their bodies and for their families," 1199SEIU Communications Director Cara Noel said. "We have been promoting vaccination, but to make vaccination a condition of employement is absolutely wrong."

While the White House is keeping mum on a potential vaccine requirement for all federal government workers, President Biden does endorse private businesses implementing vaccine passports.