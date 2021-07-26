Pelosi's Latest Claims About the January 6 Commission are Absolutely Shameless

Congressional Democrats, along side Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, will hold their first January 6 commission hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning.

Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan from the commission for the "sake of bipartisanship."

Now, Pelosi is shamelessly claiming the commission will not be done in a "partisan way" after allowing Democrats Adam Schiff and Jaime Raskin to remain onboard.

"I do believe that the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism and I'm very proud of the members of the committee and I'm certain that they will accomplish that goal. We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth," Pelosi released in a video message. "It will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way.

It’s Congress’s duty to the Constitution to find the truth of the insurrection & to ensure such an assault on our Democracy can’t happen again. The January 6th Committee will find the facts in a way that has the confidence of the American people: w/ bipartisanship & patriotism. pic.twitter.com/vLlCjZFKRi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 25, 2021

Schiff spent four years of President Donald Trump's White House tenure falsely claiming his campaign colluded with the Russia government to steal the 2016 presidential election. Even after a lengthy Special Counsel investigation, led by Robert Mueller, showed that never happened, Schiff continued with his conspiracy theories. He repeated destructive lies well after Mueller issued his report.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Sunday said he thinks there is “ample” evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians but that it’s not the same as conduct that rises to the level of criminality. “Yes, there’s ample evidence of collusion in plain sight. But that is not the same thing as proof of a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Not to mention, Schiff led the first impeachment against President Trump after he dared to ask about President Joe Biden's obvious corruption in Ukraine with his son Hunter.

When Congress certified the results of the 2016 election with Trump as the winner, Congressman Raskin objected.