Black Lives Matter Released a Statement on Communist Cuba and It's Exactly What You'd Expect

Marxist organization Black Lives Matter released a statement Wednesday night attacking the United States, upholding Cuba's communist government and praising fugitive cop killer Joanna Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur.

"Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government's inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans' right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba's current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion," BLM released in a statement. "Without that money, it is hard for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production. This comes in spit of the country's strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world."

"The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades. Instead of international amity, respect, and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country's 11 people - of which 4 million are Black and Brown," the statement continues. "Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of Africa descent, from protecting Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur through granting her asylum, to supporting Black Liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa."

The United States embargo on Cuba does not prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the country. It does prevent enrichment of the communist regime and its tyrannical government leaders. Further, BLM's claims about racial equality in the country just aren't true.

A recent study looking at inequality in Cuba revealed a segregated society: 70 percent of black and mixed-race Cubans said they didn’t have access to the internet, compared with 25 percent of white Cubans. The racial wealth gap was also vast: While 50 percent of white Cubans had a banking account, only 11 percent of black Cubans said they had one.

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

Right on brand, Black Lives Matter releases a statement on Cuba by praising the communist government for harboring fugitive cop killer Assata Shakur. https://t.co/HqynAeSIGD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2021

In 1973 Assata Shakur was convicted of first-degree murder after killing New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. She’s a hero to Black Lives Matter. Cuba’s communist government has been harboring her for decades. https://t.co/it5bl5Iwsb — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2021

So how much of the American establishment last year went to bat for an organization that is quite predictably defending an oppressive communist regime?



Also, contra this obscene statement, the Cuban communist regime remains actively racist: https://t.co/eS73bYbX1G https://t.co/Uf5qjvWs0w — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 15, 2021

Black Lives Matter was founded by self-described "trained Marxists." So of course BLM's response to the anticommunist protesters flooding the streets of Cuba is to attack the United States. https://t.co/hMZZ8TiV2n — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Cuba's communists are breaking into homes and hauling dissidents to prison. Opponents of the regime are also being executed.