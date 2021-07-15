Cuba

Black Lives Matter Released a Statement on Communist Cuba and It's Exactly What You'd Expect

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Marxist organization Black Lives Matter released a statement Wednesday night attacking the United States, upholding Cuba's communist government and praising fugitive cop killer Joanna Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur. 

"Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government's inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans' right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba's current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion," BLM released in a statement. "Without that money, it is hard for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production. This comes in spit of the country's strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world."

"The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades. Instead of international amity, respect, and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country's 11 people - of which 4 million are Black and Brown," the statement continues. "Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of Africa descent, from protecting Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur through granting her asylum, to supporting Black Liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa."

The United States embargo on Cuba does not prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the country. It does prevent enrichment of the communist regime and its tyrannical government leaders. Further, BLM's claims about racial equality in the country just aren't true

A recent study looking at inequality in Cuba revealed a segregated society: 70 percent of black and mixed-race Cubans said they didn’t have access to the internet, compared with 25 percent of white Cubans. The racial wealth gap was also vast: While 50 percent of white Cubans had a banking account, only 11 percent of black Cubans said they had one.

Meanwhile, Cuba's communists are breaking into homes and hauling dissidents to prison. Opponents of the regime are also being executed. 

