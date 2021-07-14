State Department Faces Blowback for Referring to Iranian Kidnapping Plot as a 'Law Enforcement Matter'

The Department of Justice released an indictment this week against a number of Iranian intelligence officials, who are still at large, for plotting to kidnap an American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad in New York City.

When asked about the situation, the State Department referred to the situation as a "law enforcement matter."

"The Iranian government continues to deny Iranians their human rights, including through severe restrictions on the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of expression. The Biden Administration will continues to call out and stand up to Iran's human rights abuses, and will support others who do so both here and in Iran," a State Department spokesperson released in a statement to POLITICO. "This is a law enforcement matter and we refer you to the Department of Justice for any further inquiries."

The classification of the situation as simply a "law enforcement matter" is getting significant blowback, including from Alinejad herself.

"I'm looking for forceful action," Alinejad said during an interview Wednesday with Fox News about the situation.

What are they even talking about?



This is about a US journalist that Iran was going to kidnap off US soil.



Have they lost their minds? How desperate can you be to save a flawed nuclear deal that kidnapping Americans is just some law enforcement matter of no concern to State? https://t.co/fceJjRajV5 — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) July 14, 2021

Seemingly the @StateDept appointed a gang of children in charge of #Iran policy



An intelligence unit of hostile Terror sponsoring anti-American jihadi regime trying to kidnap Americans and send to Iran for execution is a NATIONAL SECURITY MATTER not just Law Enforcement — Cyrus S (@CyrusShares) July 14, 2021

How terribly convenient and deficient of @POTUS — Jessica Emami, PhD (@EmamiPhd) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a harsher tone and applauded Alinejad for her bravery.