State Department Faces Blowback for Referring to Iranian Kidnapping Plot as a 'Law Enforcement Matter'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 6:00 PM
Source: State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

The Department of Justice released an indictment this week against a number of Iranian intelligence officials, who are still at large, for plotting to kidnap an American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad in New York City.

When asked about the situation, the State Department referred to the situation as a "law enforcement matter."

"The Iranian government continues to deny Iranians their human rights, including through severe restrictions on the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of expression. The Biden Administration will continues to call out and stand up to Iran's human rights abuses, and will support others who do so both here and in Iran," a State Department spokesperson released in a statement to POLITICO. "This is a law enforcement matter and we refer you to the Department of Justice for any further inquiries."

The classification of the situation as simply a "law enforcement matter" is getting significant blowback, including from Alinejad herself. 

"I'm looking for forceful action," Alinejad said during an interview Wednesday with Fox News about the situation. 

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a harsher tone and applauded Alinejad for her bravery. 

