Rand Paul

Rand Paul's New Bill to End Airplane Mask Mandates Is Here

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Last week Republican Senator Rand Paul vowed to introduce legislation ending the federal government mandate requiring masks be worn on airplanes. 

Today, Paul officially introduced the legislation on Capitol Hill. 

"The federal government forcing the American people to continue to wear masks despite the fact that we’ve already reached herd immunity is ridiculous and needs to end immediately,” Paul released in a statement. “I am introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate of requiring masks on public transportation. In a free county people will evaluate their personal risk factors and are smart enough to ultimately make medical decisions like wearing a mask themselves.”

The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 "prohibits the imposition of mask mandates" not just on airplanes, but all public transportation. Further, the legislation limits emergency powers currently being used by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to continue mask mandates. 

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs will introduce a companion bill in the House on Friday. 

“There is no scientific evidence for the continuation of mask mandates on public transportation. Bottom line, mask mandates are old news, and are only being kept in place by those who relish controlling our day-to-day lives. The viral spread is collapsing and our normal lives are returning. It's time for the CDC to follow the science and end the tyrannical COVID-19 restrictions once and for all,” Biggs said.

Most Popular