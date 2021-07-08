The Language Shift on Critical Race Theory is Officially Here

Teachers in schools districts across the country, but particularly in northern Virginia, are successfully fighting against the teachers unions.

For weeks, concerned parents of all backgrounds have attended school board meetings to oppose critical race theory, which teaches children to hate each other based on the color of their skin.

Everyone should hear what this dad has to say about Critical Race Theory.



“Your job is to teach them math and science. Our job is to teach them about life.” pic.twitter.com/fSbjZldCrQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2021

Now, they're trying to change the language and definition of CRT in order to continue teaching it in schools. Worse, they're gaslighting parents and lying about it.

First, American Federation of Teacher's President Randi Weingarten attempted to claim CRT isn't taught in schools and in the same statement, admitted it is taught in schools.

AFT President Randi Weingarten:



“Critical Race Theory is not taught in elementary schools or middle schools or high schools.”



“Culture warriors” are “bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching accurate history.”

pic.twitter.com/PISmLc9iNc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2021

.@rweingarten with the left’s really bad talkers: “Culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism, or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic.”



Dismissing concerned parents as racist culture warriors is a *bold* strategy.pic.twitter.com/gujX1YEuKq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 7, 2021

Now, she's attempting to rebrand CRT as "common history."

Oh I see what they’re doing here. They’re now rebranding (h/t @InezFeltscher) and making is seem like critical race theory and common history are the same thing. They aren’t. https://t.co/OFFftrt9bn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 7, 2021

CRT is a leftist ideology that breaks Americans into groups based on race and skin color. Rebranding it as "common history" doesn't change it's cynical goal of tearing the country apart.