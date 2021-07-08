American Federation of Teachers

The Language Shift on Critical Race Theory is Officially Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Language Shift on Critical Race Theory is Officially Here

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Teachers in schools districts across the country, but particularly in northern Virginia, are successfully fighting against the teachers unions. 

For weeks, concerned parents of all backgrounds have attended school board meetings to oppose critical race theory, which teaches children to hate each other based on the color of their skin. 

Now, they're trying to change the language and definition of CRT in order to continue teaching it in schools. Worse, they're gaslighting parents and lying about it. 

First, American Federation of Teacher's President Randi Weingarten attempted to claim CRT isn't taught in schools and in the same statement, admitted it is taught in schools. 

Now, she's attempting to rebrand CRT as "common history." 

CRT is a leftist ideology that breaks Americans into groups based on race and skin color. Rebranding it as "common history" doesn't change it's cynical goal of tearing the country apart. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's How You Know Dems Are Worried About the Violent Crime Spike...They Pretty Much Created
Matt Vespa
Psaki: Criticism of Door-to-Door Vaccination Campaign is a 'Disservice to the Country'
Katie Pavlich
SF Gay Men's Choir Makes LGBTQ Agenda Clear: 'We're Coming for Your Children'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Enough!' Rand Paul is Working to End the Mask Mandate on Planes
Katie Pavlich
BLM Utah Chapter Thinks You're Dangerous, Dumb, and Racist If You Fly an American Flag
Leah Barkoukis
Take a Seat, Everyone. Fauci Has Something to Say About America and the COVID Vaccine
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular