NSA

Confirmed: The NSA Saw Tucker Carlson's Communications

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2021 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Confirmed: The NSA Saw Tucker Carlson's Communications

Source: (Photo via Gage Skidmore)

Last week the National Security Agency released a rare statement after Fox News host and journalist Tucker Carlson accused the government entity of spying on his communications and leaking them to the media. The NSA statement did not deny seeing the communications, was carefully worded and said Carlson wasn't the subject of any investigation. 

"On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been "monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA never had any plans to take his program off the air," the NSA released in a statement. "NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign actives that could hard the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting." 

When asked about the allegation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn't give a specific denial.

"The NSA, as I think you’re well aware, I’m not sure everyone is aware, everyone on this plane is aware, I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying, attempting to do us harm on foreign soil.  So, that is their purview.  But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community," Psaki said. 

Many in the media and government have accused Carlson of lying about the situation, but it's now confirmed the agency did in fact see his communications.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and attorneys paying attention to the situation have questions.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hypocrisy: Patrick Henry Community College Changing Name Even As Governor Recognizes Founder with Proclamation
Rebecca Downs
Rashida Tlaib Now Wants to 'Eliminate Funding' for Entire Department of Homeland Security
Spencer Brown
Is This Really the Most Pressing Issue in the Aftermath of the Surfside Condo Collapse?
Matt Vespa
Teachers Unions Will Legally Defend Teaching Critical Race Theory as 'Honest History'
Rebecca Downs
GOP State Leadership Committee Brings in Major Cash in Quarter Two
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Boris Johnson Lifts Most COVID Restrictions, Says UK Needs to ‘Live With’ the Virus
Carson Swick
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular